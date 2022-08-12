FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.62 and last traded at $30.61. Approximately 23,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 88,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000.

