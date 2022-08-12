Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.18–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $493.00 million-$497.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.03 million. Freshworks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.07–$0.05 EPS.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of FRSH stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,230,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,559. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $76,506.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $76,506.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $341,998.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 293,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,633,213 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $34,883,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Freshworks by 3,770.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 582,157 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $9,408,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Freshworks by 72.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,107,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 463,586 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Freshworks by 1,249.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 425,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

