Frax (FRAX) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.43 Billion

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $20.88 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Coin Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,431,695,664 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

