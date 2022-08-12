Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.409 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 2.4 %

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$166.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.58. The company has a current ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 19.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$157.31 and a twelve month high of C$216.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$172.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$183.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$196.00.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

