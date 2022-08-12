Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Franco-Nevada has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Franco-Nevada has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $130.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.62. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $122.38 and a 1-year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 57.33%. The business had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James set a $190.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

