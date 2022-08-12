Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $752,000 Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. J.B. Hunt Transport Services comprises 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.98. 10,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,801. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.96 and its 200 day moving average is $180.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. Stephens cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.63.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

