Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $646,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 47,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 6,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $4.51 on Friday, hitting $318.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,274. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.99 and its 200 day moving average is $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $201.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

