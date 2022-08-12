Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $569,000 Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRPT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 441.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,354,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.34. The stock had a trading volume of 26,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,754. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

SRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.62.

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.