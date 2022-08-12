Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 2,419 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,500,000 after purchasing an additional 902,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,748 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,237,936,000 after acquiring an additional 211,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,523,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.82.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIS traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,366. The company has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.45. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $135.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

