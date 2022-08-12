Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $592,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.32. 23,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,156. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.14. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.22 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 90.31%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $692,701 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

