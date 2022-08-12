Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $555,000 in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 26.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.11. 32,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,896. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.