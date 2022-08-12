Fox Run Management L.L.C. Increases Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 94,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 29,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,157.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

FXI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,810,297. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

