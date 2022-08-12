Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $702,000 Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group makes up approximately 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,448,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 410,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,422,000 after buying an additional 60,271 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 87,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 265,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.10. 93,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

