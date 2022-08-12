Fox Run Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.08. 15,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,043. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.62.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.