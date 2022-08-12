Fox Run Management L.L.C. Grows Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Comerica by 883.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMA traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,367. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.31 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMA. StockNews.com upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Comerica to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

