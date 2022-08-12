Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 3,862 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical makes up approximately 0.5% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,671,000 after acquiring an additional 76,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,498 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,363,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,235,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,219,000 after acquiring an additional 91,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,248 shares of company stock worth $2,024,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

BMRN stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.88. The company had a trading volume of 18,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,394. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $97.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.50.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

