Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Formula One Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.20.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of FWONK opened at $68.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.68. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $71.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Formula One Group by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,997,000 after purchasing an additional 343,061 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,690,000 after purchasing an additional 151,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.