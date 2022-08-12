Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FL shares. OTR Global cut Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after buying an additional 386,775 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,714,380 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $249,086,000 after purchasing an additional 94,384 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,452,787 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $132,070,000 after purchasing an additional 235,978 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 10.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,253,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $126,169,000 after purchasing an additional 389,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,647,143 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $78,514,000 after purchasing an additional 90,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $30.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.