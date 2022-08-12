Font Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (FONT)

Font (FONT) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Font coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Font has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. Font has a market cap of $105,883.53 and approximately $764.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,797.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004226 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00038023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00127179 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00068736 BTC.

Font Profile

Font (CRYPTO:FONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity.

Buying and Selling Font

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

