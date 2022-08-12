FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.18-$2.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.51 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.70 EPS.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.69. 12,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.16. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.64.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in FMC by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $2,825,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

