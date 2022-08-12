FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Redburn Partners cut shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.64.

FMC Price Performance

FMC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.57. The company had a trading volume of 352,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.16.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FMC by 41.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in FMC by 34.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after buying an additional 174,449 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 52.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,639,000 after buying an additional 137,037 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

