Flux 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $29.76 Million (FLUX)

Flux (FLUX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 12th. Flux has a total market cap of $211.20 million and approximately $29.76 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flux has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar. One Flux coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00003457 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.78 or 0.00327050 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00130772 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00089028 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004764 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 256,934,866 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flux’s official website is datamine.network. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.