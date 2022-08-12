Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Shares Up 7.1%

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLGZY. Cheuvreux cut Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flughafen Zürich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66.

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

