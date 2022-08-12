Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.65

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 44145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 13.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.82 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

