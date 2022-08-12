Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

