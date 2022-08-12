Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FLGMF traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.