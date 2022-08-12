Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Raised by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10,681.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,880 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 1.1% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.06% of Fiserv worth $37,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.97. The company had a trading volume of 53,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.24.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

