First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,110 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,882,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,091,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,337,000 after buying an additional 161,979 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 487,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,289,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 433,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 68,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 391,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average is $43.24.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.