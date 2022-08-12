First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FGB opened at $3.72 on Friday. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
