First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Rating) rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.37 and last traded at $28.35. Approximately 72,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 111,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRI. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $397,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 32,966 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

