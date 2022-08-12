First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the July 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTXG. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the first quarter worth $199,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the second quarter worth $243,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance
FTXG stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.44. 2,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,576. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $29.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $26.65.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend
