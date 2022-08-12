First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 432.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FBZ opened at $11.01 on Friday. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.599 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund
