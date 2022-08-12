First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Raised to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $135.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised First Solar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $104.50 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Solar from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Solar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an underweight rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $114.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.62. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that First Solar will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $242,192.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $242,121.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,405 shares of company stock worth $4,271,772. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,428,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after acquiring an additional 657,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,535,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in First Solar by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,157,245 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $96,907,000 after buying an additional 361,999 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

