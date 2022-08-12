First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,619 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:FRC traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $167.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,609. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.79. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $133.37 and a 12-month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

