Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 244.2% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fiore Cannabis Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FIORF traded up 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.02. 234,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,843. Fiore Cannabis has a 1-year low of 0.01 and a 1-year high of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.03.
Fiore Cannabis Company Profile
