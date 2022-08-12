FintruX Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $280.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (FTX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $606,341.75 and approximately $280.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,851.20 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004159 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00037253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00127470 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00069564 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FintruX Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

