Financial Survey: Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) versus Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accolade and Resources Connection’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade $310.02 million 2.69 -$123.12 million ($6.09) -1.93 Resources Connection $805.02 million 0.86 $67.18 million $2.00 10.40

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Accolade. Accolade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resources Connection, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

81.4% of Accolade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Accolade shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Resources Connection shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Accolade and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade -124.17% -23.63% -14.45% Resources Connection 8.34% 18.62% 12.09%

Volatility & Risk

Accolade has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resources Connection has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Accolade and Resources Connection, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 7 7 0 2.50 Resources Connection 0 0 1 0 3.00

Accolade currently has a consensus price target of $16.80, indicating a potential upside of 43.22%. Resources Connection has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.25%. Given Accolade’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Accolade is more favorable than Resources Connection.

Summary

Resources Connection beats Accolade on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. It also provides second opinion consultation and health care decision support services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance. It also provides transformations services comprising finance transformation, digital transformation, supply chain management, cloud migration, and data design and analytics. The company has a strategic alliance with Kotter International, Inc. to accelerate joint business development initiatives. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

