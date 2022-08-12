Financial Contrast: Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Accenture and Resources Connection, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Accenture alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 0 8 12 0 2.60 Resources Connection 0 0 1 0 3.00

Accenture currently has a consensus price target of $360.32, suggesting a potential upside of 14.60%. Resources Connection has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.25%. Given Resources Connection’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than Accenture.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

74.5% of Accenture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Accenture shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Resources Connection shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Accenture has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resources Connection has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 11.13% 31.50% 14.96% Resources Connection 8.34% 18.62% 12.09%

Dividends

Accenture pays an annual dividend of $3.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Resources Connection pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Accenture pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Resources Connection pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Accenture has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Resources Connection is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accenture and Resources Connection’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $50.53 billion 3.94 $5.91 billion $10.31 30.50 Resources Connection $805.02 million 0.86 $67.18 million $2.00 10.40

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Resources Connection. Resources Connection is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accenture, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Accenture beats Resources Connection on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions. It also provides data-enabled operating models; technology consulting and artificial intelligence services; services related to talent and organization/human potential; digital commerce; infrastructure services, such as hybrid cloud, network, digital workplace and collaboration, service and experience management, infrastructure as code, and managed edge and IoT devices; cyber defense, applied cybersecurity, managed security, OT security, security strategy and risk, and industry security products; services related to technology innovation; and intelligent automation services. In addition, the company offers cloud, ecosystem, marketing, supply chain management, zero-based budgeting, customer experience, finance consulting, mergers and acquisitions, and sustainability services. Accenture plc was founded in 1951 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Resources Connection

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance. It also provides transformations services comprising finance transformation, digital transformation, supply chain management, cloud migration, and data design and analytics. The company has a strategic alliance with Kotter International, Inc. to accelerate joint business development initiatives. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.