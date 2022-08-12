Financial Contrast: Biotricity (BTCY) versus Its Competitors

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) is one of 85 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Biotricity to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $7.70 million N/A -1.75 Biotricity Competitors $9.22 billion $453.28 million 4.16

Volatility & Risk

Biotricity’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Biotricity has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity’s competitors have a beta of -1.16, meaning that their average share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Biotricity and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 2 0 2.67 Biotricity Competitors 548 3332 3130 61 2.38

Biotricity presently has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 376.19%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 4.56%. Given Biotricity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Biotricity is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity N/A N/A N/A Biotricity Competitors -6.05% 7.04% 2.21%

Summary

Biotricity competitors beat Biotricity on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Biotricity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biotricity, Inc., medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated electrocardiogram (ECG) device and software solution. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.