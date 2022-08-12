Filtronic (LON:FTC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.38

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.38 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 13.66 ($0.17). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 362,773 shares trading hands.

Filtronic Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £28.74 million and a PE ratio of 1,350.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48.

About Filtronic

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, and critical communications market sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides Morpheus II, an e-band transceiver module; Cerus, a power amplifier for long range e-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

