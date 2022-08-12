FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FIGS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FIGS from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on FIGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.77.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $12.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06, a PEG ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.65. FIGS has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $48.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

