Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Raised to C$10.50

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Desjardins lowered Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.71.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Fiera Capital stock traded up C$0.23 on Friday, reaching C$10.10. 201,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$8.84 and a twelve month high of C$11.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 19.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Company Profile

In other news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$1,254,243.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$740,032.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

