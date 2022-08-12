Fiera Capital Corp Sells 453 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,067 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.35.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $147.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

