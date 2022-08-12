Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,196 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,782 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,114 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,831,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $775,726,000 after acquiring an additional 481,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $676,148,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $380,238,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.86.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

