Fiera Capital Corp Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 334,929 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 90,840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $24,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE MCD opened at $259.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.94. The stock has a market cap of $190.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

