Fiera Capital Corp Has $6.74 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 212,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $252.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.47.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

