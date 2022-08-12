Fiera Capital Corp Has $12.04 Million Holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,807 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 2.77% of North American Construction Group worth $12,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,465,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 139,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 44,155 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 209,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $348.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.41.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 18.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA).

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.