Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $301.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The stock has a market cap of $286.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

