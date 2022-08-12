Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.12-$5.22 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.22 billion-$5.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.80 billion.
RACE stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.27. 298,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.87. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.95.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cheuvreux raised Ferrari from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.00.
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
