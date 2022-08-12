Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.12-$5.22 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.22 billion-$5.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.80 billion.

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.27. 298,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.87. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cheuvreux raised Ferrari from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Institutional Trading of Ferrari

About Ferrari

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Ferrari by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.