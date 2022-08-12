Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

RACE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

RACE traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $215.27. 298,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,165. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.45 and a 200-day moving average of $204.87. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,168,000 after buying an additional 151,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $374,511,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,308,000 after purchasing an additional 271,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 954,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

