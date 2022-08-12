Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
RACE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.
RACE traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $215.27. 298,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,165. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.45 and a 200-day moving average of $204.87. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
